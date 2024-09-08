Episode 749: Abbey Gate – Three Years Later

Newt commemorates the third anniversary of the terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside of Kabul Airport, which claimed the lives of 13 American heroes and approximately 170 Afghan civilians. Newt’s guest is Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Sergeant Nicole Gee, one of the service members killed in the attack. Shamblin shares personal stories about Nicole, her life, and her service in the Marine Corps. They also discuss the new film "Culture War: The Deadly Consequences of a Woke War Machine," which features the Gold Star Families of the 13 fallen service members sharing their experiences and losses. The film, produced by the American Principles Project, is currently streaming on X, YouTube, and Rumble.

