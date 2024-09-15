Episode 751: I Used To Like You Until...

Kat Timpf, a libertarian commentator and comedian, shares her unique perspective on the importance of refusing to choose sides in political and social debates. Drawing from her experiences at Fox News and her career in comedy, Timpf discusses how engaging in conversations with respect and humor can bridge gaps and lead to enlightening outcomes. Her new book, "I Used To Like You Until," encourages readers to reconsider binary thinking and highlights the value of connecting with people who hold different viewpoints. Timpf also reflects on her personal journey, including her struggles and triumphs, and emphasizes the power of vulnerability and open dialogue in fostering understanding and reducing polarization.

