Episode 752: Vin Weber on Governor Tim Walz

Newt talks with former Minnesota Congressman Vin Weber. They discuss his political journey and his views on the current political landscape in Minnesota. Weber, a founder of the Conservative Opportunity Society, shares his insights on the rise of Governor Tim Walz, the current governor of Minnesota and the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Weber criticizes Walz's fiscal policies, claiming they have led to a significant increase in taxes and a decrease in private sector job creation. He also discusses Walz's controversial stance on issues such as immigration and transgender rights. Weber expresses concern about the direction of Minnesota politics, citing a shift towards progressive values and a disregard for parental rights. Despite his criticisms, Weber maintains his love for Minnesota and encourages listeners to visit the state.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.