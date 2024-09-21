Episode 753: The Power and the Money

Newt talks with bestselling presidential historian and former White House aide, Dr. Tevi Troy. Troy discusses his new book, “The Power and the Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry,” which explores the intricate relationships between U.S. presidents and chief executive officers (CEOs). Troy reveals how CEOs provide essential support to presidents through personnel, policy insights, and campaign contributions, while also serving as both allies and adversaries. They discuss historical examples, such as the interactions between James A. Garfield and John D. Rockefeller, and the complex dynamics between Theodore Roosevelt and big business. Troy also shares insights from his previous works on presidential history and reflects on his experiences working in the White House.

