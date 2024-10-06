Episode 759: Who is the Real Tim Walz?

Newt talks with Paul Gazelka, former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader, about his new book "Behind the Veil: A Stand Against Governor Tim Walz." Their discussion focuses on Tim Walz's political career, his performance during the vice-presidential debate, and his leadership abilities. Gazelka criticizes Governor Walz's handling of crises such as the George Floyd riots and the COVID-19 pandemic, describing him as indecisive and untrustworthy. They also touch on Walz's controversial policies, including tax increases, his extreme left agenda, and mismanagement of Minnesota state funds. Gazelka expresses concern over Walz's potential influence at the national level in a Harris administration.

