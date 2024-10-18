Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 764: “Average Joe” a film about religious liberty
0:00
-24:24

Episode 764: “Average Joe” a film about religious liberty

Newt Gingrich
Oct 18, 2024

Newt talks with high school football coach and U.S. Marine veteran Joe Kennedy. He shares his journey from a troubled childhood in foster care to a 20-year career in the Marine Corps, and his subsequent battle for religious freedom. Kennedy discusses his commitment to public prayer after football games, which led to his dismissal and a prolonged legal fight that culminated in a U.S. Supreme Court victory affirming his right to pray publicly. He reflects on the personal and community impact of his case, his faith, and the making of the film "Average Joe," which chronicles his story. Buy tickets for “Average Joe” here: https://averagejoemovie.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture