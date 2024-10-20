Episode 765: “Blind Spots” – When Medicine Gets It Wrong

Newt talks with Dr. Marty Makary, MD discusses his new book, "Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong, and What It Means for Our Health." The conversation delves into the critical issues plaguing modern medicine, including the misinterpretation of scientific studies, the influence of economic and cultural factors on medical practices, and the systemic inefficiencies in the $4.5 trillion healthcare system. Dr. Makary, a Johns Hopkins professor and author, highlights the detrimental effects of medical dogma and the over-medicalization of everyday life, citing examples such as the opioid crisis, peanut allergy recommendations, and hormone replacement therapy. He advocates for a shift towards addressing root causes of chronic diseases, promoting whole foods, and encouraging civil discourse in medicine. The discussion also touches on the need for reform in medical education and the role of government agencies like the NIH in funding meaningful research. Dr. Makary emphasizes the importance of patient education and the potential of social media to foster a movement towards better health practices.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.