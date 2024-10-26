Episode 767: Harris/Walz Attacks on Free Speech and Religious Liberty

Newt talks with Andrew Langer, president of Institute for Liberty, about the importance of privacy and free speech. Langer discusses his background and the significance of protecting donor anonymity. The conversation delves into historical and recent examples of government overreach, including actions by Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, which threaten constitutional liberties. He underscores the dangers of exposing donor lists, citing cases like the NAACP vs. Alabama and recent incidents involving Kamala Harris and Leticia James. The discussion also touches on broader issues of government power, regulatory overreach, and the chilling effects on free speech.

