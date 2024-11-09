Episode 772: Trump’s Historic Victory

President-elect Donald J. Trump has achieved a historic victory, winning all seven swing states and becoming the second U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland. Newt talks with John McLaughlin, CEO of McLaughlin and Associates and a Trump campaign pollster. McLaughlin attributes Trump's success to his improved candidacy, focus, and principled approach, as well as his ability to build a broad coalition addressing key issues like inflation, immigration, and crime. The discussion highlights the strategic efforts behind the campaign, including outreach to diverse voter groups and the impact of election reforms. They also discuss the broader implications of Trump's victory, including Republican control of the Senate and the potential for significant governmental reforms.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.