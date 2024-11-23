Episode 778: Make America Affordable Again

Newt talks with Thomas Hoenig, former Vice Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Hoenig highlights the significant impact of the economy on the 2024 election, noting the middle class's struggle with stagnant wages and rising prices. He critiques government policies, including fiscal and monetary strategies, that have led to inflation and economic disparity. Their conversation also explores the Federal Reserve's role, the importance of deregulation, and the potential benefits and challenges of tariffs. Hoenig emphasizes the need for balanced spending and productivity growth to ensure long-term economic stability and prosperity.

