Episode 779: Newt on “Triggered with Don Jr.”

Newt joins Don Jr. on his podcast, “Triggered,” to discuss the current political landscape and the impact of the recent election. They discuss the cultural and political shifts within the Republican Party, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the American people and addressing their concerns. Newt highlights the significance of strong leadership, the necessity of closing the border, and the potential for significant deregulatory actions. They also discuss the need for a strategic communications plan to inform and mobilize the public, the importance of tax reform, and the role of entrepreneurs in driving economic growth.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.