Episode 781: Establishing Thanksgiving as a National Holiday

Newt’s talks with Melanie Kirkpatrick, author of “Thanksgiving: The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience” and they discuss the history of Thanksgiving as a national holiday in the United States. Kirkpatrick highlights the pivotal role of Sarah Josepha Hale, an influential author and editor, who campaigned for nearly two decades to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday. Her efforts culminated in President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 proclamation, which set the last Thursday in November as a day for national thanksgiving. Kirkpatrick describes Hale's significant contributions to American culture, including her advocacy for women's education and employment, her influence through Godey's Lady's Book and her personal resilience, literary achievements, and lasting impact on American traditions and holidays.

