Episode 783: The Best of Newt’s World – Kash Patel

Newt talks with President-elect Trump’s recent pick to run the FBI, Kash Patel. They discuss his book, “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.” The book exposes the deep state within the U.S. government, detailing how entrenched bureaucrats have undermined democratic processes and stripped power from elected leaders. Patel, a former top official in the White House, Department of Defense, and other key agencies, shares his firsthand experiences and insights into the major players and tactics of the deep state. He discusses the challenges he faced in publishing his book, including a lawsuit against the Biden administration to release the manuscript. The conversation also covers Patel's career journey, the weaponization of government agencies, and the interconnectedness of the deep state and mainstream media. Patel emphasizes the importance of educating the public about these issues to preserve democracy and prevent future abuses of power.

