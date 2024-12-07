Episode 784: United States v. Skrmetti

Newt talks with Sarah Parshall Perry, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, about the Supreme Court case United States v. Skrmetti, which involves three transgender teens challenging Tennessee Senate Bill 1. This bill prohibits medical treatments that allow minors to identify with a gender different from their sex assigned at birth. The plaintiffs argue that the law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. The case has significant implications as it could affect similar laws in 26 other states. Perry provides an in-depth analysis of the legal arguments, the role of the Supreme Court, and the broader implications for parental rights and state authority. The conversation also touches on the evolving science and public policy regarding gender-affirming care for minors, as well as the potential impact of the Supreme Court's decision on future legislation and parental rights.

