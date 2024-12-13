Episode 786: What Can We Expect in a Trump Economy?

Newt talks with Charles Thorngren, founder and CEO of Legacy Precious Metals, about President-elect Donald Trump's recent appointments to key economic roles, including Scott Bessent as Secretary of the Treasury, Howard Lutnick as Secretary of Commerce, and Paul Atkins as the nominee for the Securities and Exchange Commission. The conversation delves into the potential impacts of these appointments on tariffs, trade agreements, and the economy. Their discussion also covers the role of cryptocurrencies in the financial landscape and the importance of a diversified investment portfolio, including precious metals. Thorngren provides insights into these topics and offers a special promotion for listeners interested in diversifying their investments with precious metals. To learn more call 866-484-4043 or visit legacypminvestments.com

