Episode 796: Larry Kudlow on Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill”
0:00
-22:13

Newt Gingrich
Jan 09, 2025

Newt talks with Larry Kudlow about President-elect Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” also known as the proposed, “Tax Cuts, Jobs and Affordability Act,” which is seen as a crucial legislative priority for the incoming Trump administration and Congressional Republicans. The act would aim to extend the 2017 tax cuts, introduce a lower corporate tax rate, and provide tax-free cash tips for service workers, among other measures. Their conversation highlights the importance of passing this bill promptly to stimulate economic growth, reduce inflation, and secure a Republican victory in the 2026 elections. Kudlow emphasizes the need for a comprehensive legislative package that includes tax cuts, energy production, and regulatory minimization to create a blue-collar boom and improve affordability for Americans.

