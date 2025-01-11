Episode 797: Remembering President Jimmy Carter

Newt reflects on his personal memories of President Jimmy Carter, highlighting Carter's unique blend of characteristics as a South Georgia farmer, a nuclear engineer, and a reform-oriented politician. He describes Carter's rise from a one-term governor to the presidency, emphasizing his ability to connect with diverse voter groups and his commitment to big ideas. Despite Carter's initial success and notable achievements, such as the Camp David Accords, his presidency faced significant challenges, including the energy crisis and the Iranian hostage situation. Newt also discusses Carter's post-presidential contributions, particularly his work with Habitat for Humanity and The Atlanta Project. Newt provides a nuanced view of Carter as a dedicated and intelligent leader whose presidency was marked by both remarkable achievements and significant difficulties.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.