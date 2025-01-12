Newt talks with Dr. Weifeng Zhong, about the significant cybersecurity breach involving the US Treasury Department, where a hacker accessed security keys to override protocols and access unclassified documents. The US Treasury has since placed sanctions on a Beijing-based cybersecurity company for its alleged involvement in multiple hacking incidents targeting critical US infrastructure. Dr. Zhong provides insights into the broader implications of Chinese state-sponsored hacking activities, including the notorious Salt Typhoon group, which has infiltrated major US telecommunications companies. They discuss the historical context of Chinese cyber espionage, the sophisticated methods employed, and the challenges in countering these threats. Additionally, their discussion touches on the controversial role of TikTok in data collection and propaganda, and the strategic considerations for the US in addressing these multifaceted cyber threats.

