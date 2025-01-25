Episode 803: “Trey Kennedy: GROW UP” – a new comedy special on Hulu

Newt talks with comedian and viral sensation Trey Kennedy about his new comedy special "Trey Kennedy: GROW UP," premiering on Hulu this weekend. The special, filmed in front of a live audience in Salt Lake City, humorously explores the challenges of adulthood, fatherhood, and personal growth. Trey shares his journey from being a social media content creator to a stand-up comedian, highlighting the evolution of his career and the role of social media in his success. He also talks about his new children's book, "How You Got Your Name," inspired by his experiences as a father. They discuss Trey's background, his comedic style, and the process of creating content that resonates with audiences both online and on stage.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.