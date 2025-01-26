Episode 804: The Dark Money Manipulating the Federal Government

Newt talks with Tyler O'Neil, senior editor at The Daily Signal, about his new book, “The Woketopus: The Dark Money Cabal Manipulating the Federal Government.” Their discussion centers on President Trump's pledge to dismantle the deep state and the extensive network of activist organizations mobilizing to resist his reform efforts. O'Neil's book maps out the intricate web of dark money foundations and activist groups embedded within federal agencies, highlighting the challenges and strategies for overcoming these forces. Their conversation also touches on the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its potential role in rooting out waste and abuse in the federal government. O'Neil emphasizes the importance of transparency, accountability, and the need for the American people to stay informed and engaged in holding the government accountable.

