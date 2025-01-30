Episode 805: The Bald Eagle – A Symbol of America

Newt talks with Jessica Hall, Executive Director of the American Eagle Foundation (AEF), located in Kodak, Tennessee. AEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation, education, and protection of bald eagles and other birds of prey. Founded in the 1980s by passionate conservationists, AEF has played a significant role in the resurgence of the bald eagle population in the United States. The foundation operates the nation's largest bald eagle sanctuary near Dollywood Theme Park and is currently raising funds to build a state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital. AEF also engages in educational outreach, including field trips and digital classrooms, to inspire the next generation of conservationists. The foundation's efforts have been supported by various events, including flying eagles at football games and veterans' events, which help raise awareness and foster a connection between the public and these majestic birds.

