Episode 808: Big Intel and the Future of the FBI

Newt talks with former CIA operative, J. Michael Waller about his new book, "Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains." Waller explains how the FBI and CIA have shifted from their original missions to becoming tools of political correctness and propaganda. He highlights the politicization and bureaucratization of these agencies, particularly under the Obama administration, and the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Waller also critiques the intelligence community's failure to adapt to modern threats and suggests a fundamental redesign of the CIA and FBI, including splitting the CIA into separate entities for intelligence gathering and covert operations, and decentralizing the FBI's power. Their discussion also covers the need for a strategic overhaul to restore the effectiveness and integrity of America's intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

