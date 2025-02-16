Episode 812: Justice Never Rests

Newt’s guest is former U.S. Attorney William Kolibash. They discuss his extensive career in the Northern District of West Virginia, where he prosecuted a wide range of criminals, from moonshiners and drug dealers to sex traffickers and violent gangs. Kolibash shares insights from his new book, “Justice Never Rests: A U.S. Attorney’s Battle Against Murderers, Drug Lords, Mob Kingpins & Cults,” detailing his pioneering use of the RICO statute and multi-jurisdictional task forces. He recounts his journey from a history major at Brown University to a law career influenced by the Vietnam War draft, his experiences in the military's Judge Advocate General Corps, and his eventual appointment as U.S. Attorney by President Reagan. Kolibash also reflects on the importance of collaboration with law enforcement and the challenges of combating organized crime and drug cartels.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.