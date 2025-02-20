Episode 813: Iran’s Resistance Movement

Thousands of opponents to Iran's authorities rallied in Paris, organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), to call for the fall of the government in Tehran. The protest coincides with President Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of NCRI, discusses the Iranian resistance, highlighting the regime's use of its space program to camouflage nuclear weapons development and the importance of international support for the Iranian opposition. Their conversation covers the history of Iran's political landscape, the role of the NCRI in exposing the regime's activities, and the potential for significant change in Iran through internal resistance and external pressure.

