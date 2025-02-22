Episode 814: Federal Budget Spending Priorities

Newt discusses federal budget spending priorities and the budget reconciliation process with Richard Stern, Director of the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget at The Heritage Foundation. They explore the complexities of the reconciliation bill versus regular spending bills, the historical context and evolution of the reconciliation process, and the challenges of passing significant legislative changes in a divided Congress. Stern emphasizes the importance of bold leadership and public education on fiscal issues, drawing parallels between current political dynamics and historical figures like Andrew Jackson. Their conversation also touches on the impact of pork barrel spending and the need for a cultural shift towards fiscal responsibility and transparency.

