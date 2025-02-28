Episode 816: France and U.K. Meet with President Trump

President Trump met separately this week with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom to discuss potential terms for a ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war. Trump highlighted significant progress in talks with Russia and other parties, aiming to end the conflict. The Trump administration is also negotiating the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Victoria Coates, former Deputy National Security Advisor and current vice president at The Heritage Foundation joins Newt emphasizing the importance of diplomatic progress and criticizing the Biden administration's approach. Coates highlights the need for a strategic and decisive resolution to the war, the significance of defense spending in Europe, and the potential benefits of the US-Ukraine mineral deal. Their conversation also covers the broader implications of US foreign policy and the evolving political landscape in Europe.

