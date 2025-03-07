Gingrich 360

Episode 818: Inside the House Chamber on Tuesday Night
Newt Gingrich
Mar 07, 2025

Newt talks about his experience attending President Donald J. Trump's address to the joint session of Congress. He describes the atmosphere, interactions, and preparations leading up to the event, including a reception at Speaker Mike Johnson's office. Newt highlights the strategic seating arrangements and the anticipation of potential disruptions by Democrats, which were effectively managed by Speaker Johnson and the Sergeant at Arms. The address itself is detailed, noting Trump's extensive coverage of various topics, his engagement with the audience, and the contrasting reactions from Republicans and Democrats. Newt emphasizes the positive reception of Trump's speech, its impact on his agenda, and the stark division between the supportive Republicans and the unresponsive "Zombie Democrats."

