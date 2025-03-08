Gingrich 360

Episode 819: Ukraine – A Nation at War
Episode 819: Ukraine – A Nation at War

Newt Gingrich
Mar 08, 2025

Newt talks with Ambassador Gregory Slayton about his new book, "Portraits of Ukraine: A Nation at War," which provides an in-depth analysis of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The book explores Ukraine's history, culture, and the resilience of its people, complemented by hundreds of images. Slayton, a former US Consul General and Chief of Mission to Bermuda, shares his experiences from Kyiv and Washington, emphasizing the importance of peace through strength and the critical role of US support for Ukraine. He highlights the challenges posed by Russian disinformation and the necessity of continued Western aid. Their conversation underscores the significance of supporting Ukraine's fight for democracy and freedom.

