Episode 821: Reporting on Trump’s White House

Newt talks with Christian Datoc, White House Reporter for the Washington Examiner. They discuss the significant changes in the White House Press pool under the Trump administration, including the Associated Press's removal and the White House taking over the management of the press pool. Datoc highlights the tension between legacy media outlets and new media entrants, as well as the challenges faced by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA). They also delve into the differences between the Trump and Biden administrations' media strategies, the impact of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk, and the ongoing tariff disputes with Canada and Mexico. Their conversation touches on the effectiveness of Trump's cabinet appointments and the administration's ambitious agenda.

