Episode 823: Sean Spicer: From the White House to the Naval Academy Board

Newt talks with Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary, about his recent appointment to the board of the US Naval Academy by President Trump. Spicer shares insights into his career, including his military service and his tenure in the White House. He recounts his legal battle against the Biden administration's unprecedented dismissal of service academy board members and reflects on the media's portrayal of political narratives. Their conversation also covers Spicer's current endeavors, including his podcast, “The Sean Spicer Show” and his role as co-host of “The Morning Meeting” on 2way.tv Additionally, Spicer praises the current White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, for her poise and leadership, and discusses the challenges and strategies in managing the White House press corps.

