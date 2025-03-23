Episode 824: Cutting Waste in the Federal Government

Newt talks with Charles Thorngren, CEO of Legacy Precious Metals, about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk, aimed at cutting wasteful spending in the federal government and saving taxpayers money. Charles discusses the challenges and potential of DOGE's $2 trillion dollar savings goal, the impact of proposed tariffs by President Trump, and the broader economic implications. Their conversation also touches on the importance of a diversified investment portfolio, particularly the role of gold and silver in providing stability during economic turmoil. Additionally, a special offer is highlighted for listeners interested in rolling over their IRA into a precious metals account, including a collectible Contract with America silver coin.

