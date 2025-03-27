Episode 825: Trump and Putin

Newt talks with Cliff May, founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, about the recent ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, led by the Trump administration. President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has engaged with Putin, leading to a tentative agreement on an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Their discussion provides insights into the geopolitical dynamics and the challenges of negotiating with Putin. May emphasizes the importance of a firm stance by Trump to ensure a meaningful ceasefire and the broader implications of Russia's actions on global stability. They also discuss the historical context of Russia's ambitions and the strategic importance of supporting Ukraine.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.