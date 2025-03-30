Episode 826: Steve Hilton on “CALIFAILURE”

Newt talks with Steve Hilton about the decline of major cities in California like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland due to rising crime and homelessness. Hilton’s new book “CALIFAILURE: Reversing the Ruin of America’s Worst-Run State,” outlines a comprehensive policy reform program, he calls "Cali-Future," aimed at restoring California's former glory. He attributes California's decline to the unchecked power of government unions and a political monopoly, leading to extreme policies and mismanagement. Their conversation also touches on the impact of illegal immigration, the state's failing education system, and the potential for political change in California. Hilton also shares his background, including his family's escape from communist Hungary, his education at Oxford, and his career in politics and media.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.