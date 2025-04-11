Episode 830: Rep. Wesley Hunt on Service to Country

Newt talks with Congressman Wesley Hunt (TX-38th), a U.S. Army veteran and Apache helicopter pilot. He discusses his recent appointment by President Trump to the Board of Visitors for the United States Military Academy at West Point. Hunt shares insights into his family's long history of military service, his experiences at West Point, and his combat deployments to Iraq and Saudi Arabia. He emphasizes the importance of leadership, duty, and honor, and critiques the influence of "woke" ideologies on military institutions. Hunt also highlights his legislative priorities, including extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, reducing national debt, and unleashing American energy. Additionally, he introduces the bipartisan Sneaker Caucus initiative aimed at fostering unity in Congress. The Sneaker Caucus will host a “Sneaker Day” event on Capitol Hill on May 21st.

