Episode 832: The CCP and Cyber Economic Warfare

Newt’s guest is Admiral Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. They discuss the Chinese Communist Party's potential cyber-enabled economic warfare against Taiwan. He emphasizes the importance of the United States preparing for a cross-strait invasion and the need for a robust shipbuilding capacity to counter China's growing military capabilities. Montgomery also highlights the strategic significance of Taiwan's semiconductor industry and the necessity for the U.S. to support Taiwan's defense. Additionally, he touches on the resilience of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and the critical role of European defense spending. Their conversation concludes with insights into the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the strategic importance of U.S. support for Israel.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.