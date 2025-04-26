Episode 834: “Making Reagan”

The “Reagan” movie, starring Dennis Quaid, faced numerous challenges during its production, including pandemic-related shutdowns, an actor’s strike, and concerns about audiences returning to theaters. “Reagan” released in theaters on August 30th, 2024, and is a historical drama which chronicles President Ronald Reagan's life from his humble beginnings to his presidency. Newt’s guest is film producer, Mark Joseph, who has also authored a book titled "Making Reagan," detailing the two-decade journey to create the movie. Mark Joseph will be speaking at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley on April 29th, the event will be accessible both in-person and virtually. Please go to: https://www.reaganfoundation.org/events to register.

