Episode 835: Gary Rivlin on “AI Valley”

Newt talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Gary Rivlin about his new book, “AI Valley: Microsoft, Google, and the Trillion-Dollar Race to Cash In on Artificial Intelligence.” They discuss the evolution of AI, highlighting the dominance of tech giants like Google and Microsoft in the AI space. Rivlin explains how the high costs of developing AI models limit opportunities for startups, potentially solidifying big tech's power. Their conversation also covers the historical development of AI, the role of neural networks, and the impact of increased computing power. Rivlin expresses optimism about AI's potential in fields like healthcare but warns of the risks associated with big tech's control and the need for government regulation. He underscores AI's transformative power and the importance of balancing innovation with ethical considerations.

