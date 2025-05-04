Gingrich 360

Episode 838: President Trump’s First 100 Days
0:00
-32:22

Episode 838: President Trump’s First 100 Days

Newt Gingrich
May 04, 2025

Newt’s guest is Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America. They discuss President Trump's first 100 days in office, highlighting significant achievements such as border security, economic growth, and challenging unfair international tariffs. Their conversation also covers the Trump administration's strategic approach to governance, emphasizing the importance of merit and performance over diversity quotas. They consider the potential for a Trump economic boom, the necessity of passing reconciliation in Congress, and the broader implications of Trump's presidency on American politics and global relations. Roberts shares insights from his recent book, "Dawn's Early Light," which outlines a revitalized conservative movement focused on empowering families and local communities. Their conversation concludes with a call to action for Congress to act swiftly to ensure continued economic success and political momentum.

