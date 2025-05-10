Episode 840: Rome – The Neverending Empire

Newt talks with Italian journalist and bestselling author, Aldo Cazzullo, about his new book, “The Neverending Empire: The Infinite Impact of Ancient Rome.” They discuss the enduring influence of the Roman Empire on modern Western civilization and the United States. Cazzullo argues that the Roman Empire's legacy is evident in American democracy, architecture, and cultural symbols, asserting that the empire never truly fell but continues to live on. He highlights the parallels between Rome and the United States, such as the use of the eagle as a symbol and the strategic approach to turning defeated enemies into allies. They discuss the resilience and integration strategies of ancient Rome, the impact of Julius Caesar and Augustus, and the conversion of Rome to Christianity. Cazzullo emphasizes the importance of Rome's dream of universal peace and governance, suggesting that the United States is uniquely positioned to fulfill this vision today.

