Episode 841: Common-Sense Reforms to the Justice System

Newt talks with Jessica Jackson, a leading advocate for criminal justice reform and CEO of REFORM Alliance. They discuss REFORM’s mission to transform the criminal justice system, particularly probation and parole, to reduce incarceration rates and improve reentry into society. Jessica shares her personal journey, which began with her former husband's incarceration, and highlights the systemic failures she witnessed. REFORM Alliance, founded with the support of high-profile figures like Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Robert Kraft, aims to implement common-sense solutions that enhance public safety and support individuals transitioning from supervision to productive lives. They discuss the success of the First Step Act, which significantly reduced recidivism rates, and the upcoming Safer Supervision Act, designed to modernize federal supervision practices. Jessica introduces the "You Belong" initiative, encouraging community integration for those on supervision, and emphasizes the importance of Second Chance Month in promoting rehabilitation and reintegration.

