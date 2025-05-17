Gingrich 360

Episode 842: President Trump’s Middle East Triumph
Newt Gingrich
May 17, 2025

Newt talks with Ilan Berman, Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C., about President Trump’s four-day, three-nation visit to the Middle East this week. President Trump's visit marked a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, focusing on economic engagement and regional security. During his trip, Trump announced multi-billion dollar deals with Gulf nations, including a major order for Boeing jets from Qatar, signaling a strong U.S. commitment to the region. The President’s visit also included lifting sanctions on Syria and meeting with Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The Trump administration's renewed diplomacy with Iran aims to forge a more comprehensive and lasting nuclear agreement, amidst ongoing regional tensions. Berman highlights Trump's transformational approach, prioritizing economic opportunities and strategic partnerships over traditional nation-building efforts.

