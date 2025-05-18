Episode 843: Dr. Eric Topol on “Super Agers”

Newt talks with Dr. Eric Topol about his new book, "Super Agers: An Evidence-Based Approach to Longevity." They discuss the revolution in human longevity driven by medical breakthroughs, highlighting the importance of addressing chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, and neurodegeneration earlier in life. Dr. Topol emphasizes a broader definition of a healthy lifestyle, incorporating factors such as pollution, loneliness, and social connection. He advocates for personalized nutrition over a one-size-fits-all approach and warns against the dangers of ultra-processed foods, which contribute to inflammation and age-related diseases. Their conversation also addresses the role of artificial intelligence in transforming healthcare from a reactive system to one focused on prevention, utilizing AI to assess individual risks and promote healthy aging. Dr. Topol discusses the significance of deep sleep, nature exposure, and social interactions in maintaining mental and physical health. Their discussion concludes with a call to action for a healthcare revolution, prioritizing prevention and lifestyle changes to extend health span and reduce healthcare costs.

