Episode 844: Memoir of a Warrior Poet

Newt talks with Ryan McDermott about his new book, "Downriver: Memoir of a Warrior Poet," which chronicles his journey from leading an infantry platoon during the 2003 Iraq invasion to navigating the 2008 financial crisis and dealing with personal challenges like PTSD. McDermott, a U.S. Army veteran and current senior director of National Security Policy at the Aerospace Industries Association, shares his motivations for writing the book, including catharsis and raising awareness about veterans' struggles. He reflects on his experiences at West Point, the emotional toll of combat, and the transition to civilian life, including his time at Lehman Brothers during its collapse. McDermott emphasizes the importance of family and introspection, hoping his story will resonate with others facing similar challenges.

