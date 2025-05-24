Episode 845: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Newt talks with Tom Sullam, co-founder of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, about a unique photography contest that captures humorous moments of animals in their natural habitats. The awards aim to promote wildlife conservation and sustainable living through humor, encouraging empathy and engagement with biodiversity preservation. Tom shares his journey from corporate work to wildlife photography, sparked by a move to Tanzania, and highlights the importance of small steps in conservation efforts. The CWPA contest is free to enter, invites photographers worldwide to submit their funny wildlife images, with categories for different types of animals and a special focus on youth participation. The awards have gained global attention, with exhibitions showcasing the images and supporting conservation charities. Tom emphasizes the accessibility of wildlife photography, encouraging patience and creativity, and notes the role of humor in fostering a positive connection with nature.

