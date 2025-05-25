Episode 846: Take It Down Act

Newt talks with Senator Ted Cruz, co-sponsor of the bill and Scott Berkowitz, Founder and President RAINN about the Take It Down Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump this week. The Take It Down Act is a bipartisan effort aimed at combating the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deep fakes. Introduced by Senators Ted Cruz and Amy Klobuchar, the legislation imposes stricter penalties for such actions and mandates that websites and social media platforms remove offending content within 48 hours of notification by victims. The Act was inspired by cases like that of Elliston Berry, a teenager whose AI-generated deep fake image was circulated without her consent, highlighting the urgent need for legal protection against such abuses. The law passed with overwhelming support in Congress, reflecting a rare moment of bipartisan agreement. The involvement of First Lady Melania Trump, who has advocated for online safety, was instrumental in elevating the issue and expediting the legislative process. The Act is seen as a significant step in addressing the growing problem of tech-enabled sexual abuse, with further legislation anticipated to protect children online. The initiative also underscores the role of organizations like RAINN in supporting victims and advocating for policy changes to combat sexual violence.

