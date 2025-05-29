Gingrich 360

Episode 847: Brad Stine on being a Christian Comedian
May 29, 2025

Newt talks with Brad Stine, a prominent Christian comedian known as "God's Comic," about his unique approach to comedy and the challenges of being a conservative performer. Stine, who has authored two books and hosts a podcast, “Brad Stine Has Issues,” shares insights into his career, the role of humor in political discourse, and the impact of social media on comedy. He emphasizes the importance of free speech and the ability to laugh at oneself, critiquing the left's approach to humor and political correctness. Stine also reflects on his experiences with hecklers, the influence of comedians like George Carlin, and the significance of being a truth-teller in today's cultural landscape.

