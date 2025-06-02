Episode 848: Calley Means on Making America Healthy Again

Newt talks with Calley Means about “The MAHA Report,” released by Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which highlights the declining health of American children and explores dietary, behavioral, medical, and environmental factors contributing to this crisis. The report calls for a transformation of food, health, and scientific systems to improve the health of Americans. Means shares insights into the systemic issues in the healthcare system, emphasizing the need for a focus on metabolic health and the root causes of chronic diseases. Their conversation explores the impact of ultra-processed foods, environmental toxins, and over-medicalization on health, advocating for transparency and informed choices for consumers. Means underscores the importance of a grassroots movement to drive change and improve health outcomes, with a focus on Making America Healthy Again.

