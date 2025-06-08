Episode 851: Trump’s Triumph: America’s Greatest Comeback

Newt discusses his new book, "Trump's Triumph: America's Greatest Comeback," which is currently ranked number nine in new releases on Amazon. The book explores the extraordinary journey of Donald J. Trump, highlighting his resilience and the movement of the American people. Newt shares insights from his long acquaintance with Trump, detailing the challenges Trump faced, including impeachment efforts, investigations, and attempts to jail him. Newt emphasizes Trump's mandate, his strategic branding, and his ability to connect with the American public, as demonstrated through various public appearances and media engagements. Trump's policy initiatives, such as controlling the border and making America affordable again, are crucial for his presidency's success. Newt calls attention to the 2026 mid-term election as a critical moment for Trump's presidency, with the need to maintain control of the House to continue implementing his reforms. Newt encourages listeners to purchase “Trump’s Triumph” and offers a personalized autograph for those who send their Amazon receipt to book@gingrich360.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.