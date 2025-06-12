Episode 852: One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Newt talks with Matthew Henderson, Interim Chief Government Affairs Officer at America First Policy Institute, about the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," a reconciliation bill that aims to reduce taxes, increase spending on federal programs, and raise the statutory debt limit. Passed by the House with a narrow margin, the bill is now under Senate consideration and faces criticism from figures like Elon Musk. Henderson shares insights on the bill's journey and its implications. He reflects on his past efforts with the Save America Coalition to oppose the Biden “Build Back Better Bill” and how those experiences inform his current advocacy for the new bill. Their discussion highlights the bill's potential to accelerate economic growth, cut taxes, and create jobs, while also addressing issues like border security, education reform, and healthcare. They also discuss the challenges of passing the bill, including opposition from the Congressional Budget Office's economic growth projections.

