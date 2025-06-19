Episode 854: The Escalating Conflict Between Israel and Iran

Newt talks with Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Iran program, who provides insights into the significance of Israel's bombing campaign, the historical context of the conflict, and the potential involvement of the United States. Their discussion centers on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, marked by Israel's surprise attack on Iranian targets, including nuclear sites, and Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli cities. Taleblu discusses the ideological and technical challenges within Iran's regime, the impact of Israeli intelligence and military strategy, and the broader implications for regional stability and US foreign policy. They conclude with a discussion on the possibility of regime change in Iran and the role of the Iranian diaspora in rebuilding the nation.

